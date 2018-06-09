L.A. Times letter writers are still grieving over Gabriel Fernandez's death five years ago

While I understand that the social workers in the county’s Department of Children and Family Services have large caseloads and that reforms are in progress, a full-time paramedic should be assigned to the agency and be part of any child welfare assessment. If a paramedic says there is some evidence of abuse or neglect, then the child will be evaluated by a medical team, regardless of the opinion of the caseworker or the law enforcement officer who happens to be on the scene.