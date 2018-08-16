How to understand the concept of systemic racism

To the editor: During my long Internal Revenue Service career, I served as an Equal Employment Opportunity program manager. About the only people who don't have some kind of protected status are young, white, straight, healthy American-born males. If those particular adjectives describe you and life is going badly, you might feel that everyone else is getting a square deal and you're the one who is being discriminated against. It would be wrong for me to stereotype who makes up the alt-right, but many of their adherents fall into that class or they are potential recruits.