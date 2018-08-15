Racism and the Republican Party

To the editor: Even before the inauguration, many of us felt that the slogan “Make America Great Again” was ill-conceived. But few imagined that the GOP would betray its commitment to continuing the development of civil rights in our nation. The results of a recent poll are depressing for those who are committed to getting beyond the racism that exists in our nation: “64 percent of Americans think racism is a ‘major problem,’ and 45 percent think race relations are getting worse.”