How Mitch McConnell stole a Supreme Court seat

To the editor: Isn’t it ironic that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) single handedly decided who should serve on the Supreme Court by blocking Merrick Garland from being considered after he was nominated in 2016 by President Obama and then invoking the nuclear option to confirm Neil Gorsuch, all in an effort to replace the strict constructionist Antonin Scalia with another strict constructionist, Gorsuch? (“Gorsuch thanks Trump as he takes oath as Supreme Court justice,” April 10)

One would think that a strict constructionist would find McConnell’s actions questionable, as McConnell essentially dissolved the separation of power between the three branches of our government.

Dave Hoen, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: With an offhand, nine-word exclamation — “I got it done in the first 100 days!” — President Trump displayed rank narcissism. To exult over Gorsuch’s taking of the vacant Supreme Court seat as a significant presidential accomplishment is beyond laughable.

When November’s election gave Trump the presidency and the Republicans a continued Senate majority, Gorsuch’s confirmation was a done deal. The only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner.

If Trump is to take any credit, it’s that he managed to avoid impeachment before Gorsuch was confirmed.

Nancy A. Stone, Santa Monica

