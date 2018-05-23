California voters deserve to know where each candidate for governor stands on the bullet train

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times reports what has been known for years: The state's high-speed rail project is an economic drain on California and shows no sign of following a viable path forward.
It is a sad state when the leading candidates for governor won't address the largest infrastructure project in California's history. Their silence speaks volumes regarding their commitment to their political contributors. Organized labor, engineers and consultants are setting the agenda in the state for the foreseeable future.
Revenues from California's cap-and-trade program were never envisioned as a permanent funding source for a pet infrastructure project. The long-term costs of bonds and operations that will likely need to be subsidized in perpetuity will keep our state from adequately addressing important issues like homelessness, water and education.
Voters deserve to know where the candidates stand on this ill-conceived and poorly executed project.
Don Wright, Acton
To the editor: If the candidates for governor were to look at the latest high-speed rail business plan, they would see that it makes ungrounded assumptions and vague assertions.
For example, it is unrealistic in 2018 to project ridership and maintenance costs for 2030. I doubt that the framers and voters of Proposition 1A in 2008 had a realistic grasp of California's geography and politics.
At this point we need to complete parts of the project that are viable, cut our losses and use cap-and-trade money for other purposes. It is time for the lawmakers in power and the people running to replace them to acknowledge reality and take responsibility for this fiasco.
Katharine Paull, Kagel Canyon
To the editor: There is no conflict between the bullet train and funding to aide homeless people. Just look at all the bridges they're building for people to live under.
Dave Lindell, Pasadena
