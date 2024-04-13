Letters to the Editor: Hate California? That says more about you than California

To the editor: Your print edition front page on April 8 had two articles about worsening circumstances in California with regard to climate change and housing, and a piece explaining the reasons conservatives don’t like us.

It seems to be the norm for folks (even our friends and members of our family) to think negatively about the state.

In reality, it is probable that not living within a budget leads to people thinking California is too expensive; that not knowing people different than we are (say, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, educated people, among others) breeds intolerance; and that forgetting the social safety net we have justifies higher taxes. This behavior belies, in some, an aversion to altruism and respect.

Is it true that conservatives are finding others to “pick on,” as one of your articles suggests? I would not wish it on any other state, but I hope so.

James Severtson, Reseda

To the editor: The article on the conservative dislike of California says former Gov. Jerry Brown “earned” the nickname “Gov. Moonbeam” pinned on him by Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko.

The nickname really took hold in the 1970s after Brown proposed the state have its own communications satellite proposal — first in the nation, visionary at the time — before Royko had ever even met Jerry Brown. Later, after Royko met Brown, he said he had badly misjudged the governor’s visionary foresight and apologized.

Sure, many were unable to appreciate the foresight and vision of Brown, who was ahead of his time. But in his four terms and 16 years of solid, visionary leadership — a record that can never be matched because of term limits — Brown proved his competence and leadership as he propelled California forward economically, socially and in every other way.

Douglas Dunn, Escondido