Everyday gun violence is a national tragedy. Flags should always be kept at half staff

To the editor: Each premature death by gunshot is a major loss. The cost is actually incalculable. The massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5 was a tragedy pure and simple. (“‘When will this end?’ When Congress has the courage to stand up to the gun lobby,” Nov. 9)

But when I saw the American flag at half-staff recently, I wondered why it isn’t there constantly when more than 90 people lose their lives to gun violence every day in America. Are those people not a huge loss also? Or do you have to be gunned down in a group for your death to be mourned nationally?

This country experiences almost the equivalent of four Sutherland Springs massacres every day. Our flag should be flown at half-staff until we as a country decide to end this slaughter.

Gun violence is robbing us all of something of great value, and not just on the days when a single incident captures our attention.

Nancy Roebuck, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: George Skelton is 100% right: Once again, blood is on the hands of our lawmakers.

They are still OK with recurrent killing sprees. After all, they’re the ones who have refused to ban the sale of military-style weapons whose sole purpose is to wound and kill people efficiently.

Congress shamefully hides behind the 2nd Amendment, whose 18th century authors could not have envisioned mass murder being committed with rifles that each have the power of dozens of muskets.

The Los Angeles Times should take the lead and expose who’s buying off members of Congress. Let’s see the money trail from gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers to Capitol Hill. How about a box score, just like for baseball games?

Robert Kotler, Beverly Hills

To the editor: Now, a week after the latest lunatic gunman massacre, the obligatory outpouring of “thoughts and prayers" predictably has slowed to a trickle.

Still, hundreds (if not thousands) of demented social misfits across the country continually pore over reports compiled on that atrocity. Many derive vicarious pleasure from reading those horrific accounts.

Worse, under existing laws, most of these unbalanced people have unfettered access to lethal firearms and to facilities for sharpening their marksmanship skills.

However inspiring they find others’ murderous rampages, most will not act on their unthinkably base impulses. But a few inexorably will erupt, touching off another round of grief, prayers and reflection on why our nation lacks effective gun-control laws.

If lawmakers don’t act to dampen the cycle of mass shootings, expect it to accelerate.

Betty Turner, Sherman Oaks

