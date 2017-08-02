An inconvenient truth, GOP: Americans want their healthcare

To the editor: The article reports that 70% to 80% of people like the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Yet apparently many of those same people wanted to get rid of “Obamacare” because they elected Republicans who pledged to do just that. (Re “GOP faces facts: Americans want healthcare safety net,” July 29)

I'm guessing that those are the same people who wanted the government to keep its hands off of Medicare.

A dangerously high percentage of voters are dangerously uninformed.

Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth

To the editor: Here is what real health insurance reform looks like: Health savings accounts. Tax deductible health insurance premiums. The ability to purchase health insurance across state lines. Meaningful tort reform.

Now, here is the reality of the “Affordable” Care Act: Higher taxes. Redistribution of wealth. Larger government. More regulations. Compulsory participation. Higher costs and premiums. Adding millions of able-bodied working-age adults to Medicaid. Fewer choices.

No wonder the Democrats love it so much.

Geoffrey Church, Los Angeles

To the editor: Let's not forget the real purpose behind the attempted Obamacare repeal. The Republicans wanted to short millions of people on healthcare, and then project huge savings that would justify the tax cuts on their agenda.

Now, with the proposed border-adjusted tax down the tubes, what on earth are the Republicans going to do?

Maybe we should just have everybody earning less than $40,000 send $100 to everybody earning over $250,000 — and call it a day.

Ken Hense, El Segundo

To the editor: Note to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price: Enforce that law.

Now that repeal and replace is dead, everyone should beat on Secretary Price to enforce the law. The Republicans like to chant “What part of illegal don’t you understand” on immigration issues.

But not obeying the ACA is apparently OK?

Donald S. Burnett, Arcadia

To the editor: Noam Levey's analysis is informative and well-written.

But how, as its headline trumpets, does the defection of three Republican senators indicate that the "GOP" is facing the “facts” that Levey spells out?

Robert Bragonier, Redondo Beach

