Why biodiversity and unfettered public access cannot coexist at Hollister Ranch

In the 1920s, a riled up public got L.A. County to build a road through another gated coastal enclave, Malibu, in spite of its of its owner May Rindge’s objections. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the county’s action and said the public’s rights trump private property. The court said, “Public uses are not limited, in the modern view, to matters of mere business necessity and ordinary convenience, but may extend to matters of public health, recreation and enjoyment.”