We need to build the equivalent of another city to house 58,000 homeless. Granny flats and tents won't do

To the editor: I am amazed, disappointed and frustrated by the continuing reluctance by government officials to grapple realistically with what everyone calls the homelessness crisis. ("Rising costs threaten L.A.'s homeless housing goal," May 11)
The figure of 58,000 has been used to identify the number of people who are living without homes in Los Angeles County. That number is the population of a major city.
Who realistically believes that building structures in the backyards of private homes will be the answer? Who honestly believes that putting up tents on vacant lots will be the answer? These proposals are insane.
On the other hand, nobody suggests building an entire city simply to house the homeless. After all, such a project would not generate much tax revenue but would attract countless more people to a state that built something like this. But that's what would be required for a serious effort to "do something" about the homeless.
Putting Band-Aids on gaping wounds is absurd and a ridiculous approach. The answer obviously lies elsewhere than in the hands of politicians.
Bill Schoettler, Studio City
To the editor: Cost is the big deterrent to Los Angeles' goal of creating 10,000 units of housing for homeless people within 10 years.
Let's take the advice of Miguel Santana, highly respected for his years of service as Los Angeles' city administrative officer: Focus on innovation to reduce per-unit costs. For example, he suggests shipping-container construction and motel conversions.
I suggest we go one step further: Why not use large tents? Bathroom facilities could be included or in separate nearby locations, with a small staff to maintain them. That should satisfy the need at a fraction of the currently projected costs, which range from $140,000 to $550,000 per unit.
The money for such innovations is already available. The forecast for homeless housing need not look bleak.
George Epstein, Los Angeles
