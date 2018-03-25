On homelessness, Mayor Garcetti shouln't let 'functional zero' go the way of 'Vision Zero'

To the editor: Here's hoping that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's laudable goal of halving homelessness in five years and reaching "functional zero" by 2028 does not follow the path of "Vision Zero," his 2015 executive order calling for a 20% reduction in pedestrian deaths by 2017 — a program that instead saw an 82% increase in such deaths its first two years. ("Mayor Garcetti sets another ambitious goal on homelessness. Great. This time we need him to keep it," editorial, March 22)
Despite the fact that Los Angeles was able to get more that 14,000 unsheltered people permanently off the street last year, our county's homeless population still rose 23% in 2017 to nearly 58,000 individuals. Back-of-the-envelope math with similar projected increases in homelessness (a distinct possibility, given what is playing out in tenant displacement and the city's disjointed, developer-friendly approach to the crisis) suggests that we may have half a million homeless people in Los Angeles to welcome Olympic athletes to our city.
It's time for less talk and more action by Garcetti on the homelessness crisis, including perhaps getting our 15 City Council members on board ahead of time with his goals.
Ged Kenslea, North Hollywood
To the editor: Garcetti's goal will not be achieved, because homeless people in other parts of the country will probably flock to Los Angeles to take advantage of the services here.
Homelessness is a national problem, not just L.A.'s problem, and if the U.S. government doesn't do what Mayor Garcetti is trying to do, we will retain our title as the homelessness capital of the United States.
There should be a national plan to eradicate homelessness supported by every city in this country. Washington should have done a long time ago what Garcetti proposes doing now.
Jim Petropulos, Wilmington
To the editor: All the well-intended assistance to end homelessness is wonderful, but it seems to be subject to delay, criticism and the like. I suggest that the growing homelessness crisis be viewed as we would a natural disaster like an earthquake, mudslide or a wildfire.
We need immediate action. Use public land for temporary "barracks," and convert more garages to housing. Treat this as a health-and-safety emergency. If a freeway overpass is damaged in an earthquake, it gets fixed in record time — there needs to be the same urgency on ending homelessness.
Why can't a portion of the huge funds available be used for an immediate, interim solution?
Lew Wolff, Los Angeles
To the editor: I appreciate Garcetti's audacious goal on ending homelessness, but I have big concerns about his (our) ability to meet the goal.
What is needed in addition to political courage is a detailed, extensive plan with set milestones. We need to know if we are making progress, and if we are not, we must make quick course corrections.
It is unimaginable to me that Garcetti can be a viable candidate for president unless he can demonstrate the ability to positively impact this issue in L.A. Without that, he certainly would not have my support.
Judy White, Marina del Rey
