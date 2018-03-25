On homelessness, Mayor Garcetti shouln't let 'functional zero' go the way of 'Vision Zero'

Despite the fact that Los Angeles was able to get more that 14,000 unsheltered people permanently off the street last year, our county's homeless population still rose 23% in 2017 to nearly 58,000 individuals. Back-of-the-envelope math with similar projected increases in homelessness (a distinct possibility, given what is playing out in tenant displacement and the city's disjointed, developer-friendly approach to the crisis) suggests that we may have half a million homeless people in Los Angeles to welcome Olympic athletes to our city.