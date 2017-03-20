Democrats should resist calls to stop doing the right thing on immigration

To the editor: Don’t be fooled by Henry Olsen’s article asking the Democrats to reconsider their stance on immigration so “they can begin the hard work of uniting the anti-Trump majority into a political majority.” (“The Democrats' stance on immigration will lead to electoral disaster,” Opinion, March 16)

I doubt he wants a unified front to oppose Trump, especially given that his recent articles published elsewhere include titles such as, “Trump’s election is the last, best hope to re-Reaganize the GOP.”

While Americans have a wide range of opinions on immigration, the majority oppose these ill-conceived and inconsistent measures that place no restrictions on travelers from the countries that were home to the 9/11 hijackers, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while targeting students, families and thoroughly vetted refugees from other nations.

Democrats ought to stand their ground on this issue. They are in the right and will only drive away supporters if they give up the moral high ground.

Robert Sinkovits, La Jolla

..

To the editor: So sad that Democrats’ protestations against border security and travel ban measures aren’t likely to win back voters. But that happens when you take intellectually honest positions on many hot-button issues.

Try opposing legislation that would mandate long prison terms for flag-burning or permit public school teachers to lead classroom prayers, and the party forfeits any chance of an electoral victory. It doesn’t matter that our courts consistently uphold such positions. In the ballot booth, emotion and prejudice all too often trump logic and reason.

What are Democrats to do when they’re up against GOP demagogues who deftly manipulate the masses with superficially appealing but intellectually dishonest rhetoric? Fight fire with fire?

As is becoming ever more clear, such vexing political realities leave the Democratic Party — and democracy itself — facing an existential threat.

Edward Alston, Santa Maria

