Regime change in Tehran was never the goal of the Iran nuclear agreement

To the editor: Hopefully, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel can talk some sense to President Trump. ("French, German leaders will bring Trump the same message: Save the Iran nuclear deal," April 23)
The arguments against the Iran nuclear agreement continue to be specious. The purpose of the sanctions against Iran was to stop its nuclear weapons program, not to overthrow the current regime or change its foreign policy. During the Cold War, agreements were successfully negotiated between the U.S. and the Soviet Union even while the Soviet Union continued to support insurrections and subversions against U.S.-allied governments around the world.
Yes, the Iran nuclear agreement has a 10-year time period. But this is for the agreement's specific inspection regime; it is not a green light for a renewed nuclear weapons program at that time.
The agreement's most vocal opponents have been Trump, reportedly called a "moron" by his own former secretary of State, and an Israeli prime minister who would engage the U.S. in another Mideast war. Though the nuclear deal has drawbacks, we should not let the perfect become the enemy of the good.
David Perel, Los Angeles
