Once again, Israel's critics are being hypocritical

To the editor: It’s hypocritical that the issue of human rights violations by Israel rears its head again in this discussion of the law recently passed by Israel’s Knesset. A country wanting to maintain calm within its borders by banning outside agitators violates the rights of agitators trying to enter the country? Really? (“Israel passes a travel ban targeting boycott supporters,” March 6)

Palestinian society fails to act against so-called honor killings, fails to acknowledge the rights of gays and fails to promote gender equality. It arbitrarily arrests and uses torture against detainees, illegally executes prisoners, suppresses free speech, does not allow a free press and does not tolerate minorities. It also ignores violence against Jews and glorifies those who kill Israelis.

That, it seems to me, constitutes far more egregious violations of human rights. Why doesn’t the international community inveigh against Palestinian human rights violations?

Emanuel R. Baker, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am an American Jew, born and raised in Southern California.

I have long been disconcerted about Israel’s policies and the undemocratic treatment of the native Palestinians. Consequently, because I believe in fairness and justice for all peoples, I have supported the international boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is the homeland of all Jews and has encouraged them to live in that country. However, now that Israel’s parliament has “banned” my entry into Israel, I assume I am no longer welcome.

That is OK, as the United States is my homeland.

Jared Sloan, Los Angeles

