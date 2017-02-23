Fact-free hysteria on Russia fuels outrageous talk on Trump and Atty. Gen. Sessions

To the editor: As a longtime subscriber, I very rarely agree with your left-wing editorials, let alone the commentaries or analysis pieces masquerading as news. But I found your editorial calling on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Department of Justice’s investigations of President Trump’s possible dealings with Russia to be especially off-base. (“If the Justice Department ever probes Trump's alleged ties to Russia, Jeff Sessions needs to stay away,” editorial, Feb. 21)

Appointments are often made based on how much the president and the appointees agree politically. So it should not be a surprise that Trump selected Sessions.

This certainly doesn’t mean appointees should recuse themselves from almost any issue that comes before them. They should do so only if there is proven, legitimate conflict of interest.

I haven’t seen any factual evidence that proves the president or Sessions have done anything suspicious regarding Russia. There have been only accusations from liberals without any facts to back them up.

Keith Culver, Arcadia

