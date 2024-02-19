Letters to the Editor: Trump’s outrageous criminal defense: It’s unfair to hold me accountable

To the editor: I think we learned from the 2016 election that reporting former President Trump’s lies without qualifying them leads many people to believe his untruths. While the media have adapted and now will say when his statements are indeed lies, we need to stay vigilant.

In the Associated Press article you published about the former president’s criminal trial in New York, the recounting of defense attorney Todd Blanche’s statements about Trump unfairly having to stand trial while running for president was not qualified. Thus, people could believe this is a legitimate claim.

The fact is, what’s outrageous is that someone who is on trial is running for president. What’s outrageous is the suggestion that the court is out of line for requiring a person to be held accountable for his actions by a jury of his peers.

Carolyn Manetti, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump has written on social media that his legal troubles are a “Biden-directed Political Witch Hunt for the purpose of Election Interference.”

If that’s true, then you’ve got to hand it to the elderly and forgetful man in the White House. He’s secretly managing multiple criminal indictments in both federal and state courts, directing appropriate resources with impeccable timing, and always maintaining the upper hand on his opponent.

Seems to me like a good candidate for president.

Mark Osterstock, Ladera Ranch