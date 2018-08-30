Jeff Sessions is our attorney general, not Trump's personal attorney

To the editor: As a 50-year-plus registered Republican, I can say I have never been more embarrassed and ashamed to acknowledge that fact than during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has done little to earn my respect except recuse himself from the investigation of Russian interference into our elections. It appears that President Trump only wants people who will blindly follow his directions regardless of the legality or appearance of independence.
Trump’s job is to appoint those who are best qualified to fill the various positions regardless if they agree with him or not. This is not about what is “right or fair” to the president or the Republican Party, but what is right or fair to the American people.
Dale S. Weikel, Bullhead City, Ariz.
..
To the editor: Is Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) not aware our founding fathers bravely fought a revolutionary war to rid ourselves of unaccountable and repressive royalty?
His statement that Sessions should resign for showing insufficient loyalty to Trump by not stopping the investigation into Russian meddling and possible campaign collusion reeks of sycophantic royalty worship. The attorney general is supposed to be the country's top law enforcement official, not the personal stooge for the president.
Rohrabacher deceitfully hides behind the flag by saying Sessions’ disloyalty is harmful to the country. The phrase “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel” could not be more appropriate.
Cathy Goldberg, Seal Beach
..
To the editor: Once again it is reported that “Republicans have argued throughout the probe that they are confident Trump would not try to interfere with it, and thus, they said, legislation protecting [special counsel Robert S. Mueller III] was unnecessary.”
That’s like getting into your car and not buckling your seat belt because you don’t think you’ll get into an accident.
Larry Markes, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook