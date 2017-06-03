Kathy Griffin's gruesome stunt is the culmination of the left's anti-Trump fury

To the editor: When Donald Trump first ran for president, the liberal media found him to be an amusing oddity and publicized his campaign. The media, in their infinite wisdom, figured that no one would take this “clown” seriously. (“Kathy Griffin proves there's still such a thing as 'too far,'” May 31)

Well, Trump won and the liberal media have been in a guilt-filled rage ever since. They have been going after President Trump’s “head” for months now, and Kathy Griffin gave it to them.

Maybe Griffin’s poor attempt at humor can do something positive for the country in that it will cause both sides of the political spectrum to reconsider their ugly recriminations against each other.

Mark Walker, Chino Hills

..

To the editor: Bad publicity is better than no publicity, but Griffin certainly messed up by holding up a gruesome prop made to resemble the decapitated head of Trump.

Of course, there are proponents of free speech. However, without sounding as if I’m priggish or a few fries short of a Happy Meal, proponents have to be ready to accept the consequences of inappropriate language and behavior.

Perhaps the salient words of Mark Twain best express my sentiments: “It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either of them.”

Tom Kaminski, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: On the same day Griffin stirred outrage by being photographed holding a likeness of Trump’s bloodied severed head, somebody left a noose at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, the second such incident in one week.

Where was the outrage over that?

Michael Hynes, Northridge

