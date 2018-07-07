In defense of teachers who take classes like 'Opera for Educators' to boost their pay

To the editor: I question any implication that extra pay for teachers taking courses not directly related to classroom management, assessment or the teacher’s subject area is somehow without value.
I have over the years completed courses in areas that have nothing to do with the subjects I teach. This experience has allowed me to recapture the feeling of being a student: sometimes lost and helpless, sometimes frustrated and sometimes feeling a rush of satisfaction when things become clearer.
I use this to try and improve my own teaching. Part of educating involves being able to see the process as a student does. Taking the role of a student, especially in an unfamiliar subject, promotes this.
D.E.A. Cunningham, Placentia
..
To the editor: The Times Editorial Board notes that pensions can be increased when teachers take courses that boost their pay.
How about getting rid of pensions and other gimmicks for adding pay and institute a pay scale that would be competitive with other professions? How about starting teachers at $75,000, with a maximum salary of $200,000 after 40 years of service? Then they could invest in 401(k) plans or stocks like everyone else.
One may argue we would have to change teacher preparation models and make them more rigorous to justify this change. But that’s not so bad considering it would surely increase the quality of preparation for those coming in to teaching.
Stu Bernstein, Santa Monica
..
To the editor: Why the slam against Los Angeles Unified School District teachers who take the time to learn outside their field?
I am an English teacher who oversees my school’s popular ukulele club. This involves countless hours of extra work, all unpaid.
As for algebra teachers taking “Opera for Educators,” as journalists you should know of all the research showing a strong correlation between music and the brain, and especially the connection between math and the brain. Please do your research.
Naomi Roth, Culver City
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook