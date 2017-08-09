Political leaks: 'act of patriotism" not dangerous act

To the editor: I am more interested in exposing a “culture of lying to the public” or a “culture of misuse of taxpayer money for personal gains” or a “culture of abuse of power by officials who were elected to serve the common good.” (Re “ Crackdown announced on ‘culture of leaking’ '’ Aug. 5 and “Jeff Sessions’ war on leaks, “ Editorial, Aug. 6)

Whistle-blowers in this context can be viewed as heroes, not criminals. They are revealing information that the public has a right to know.

Peter Merlin, Los Angeles

To the editor: What is worse? President Trump publicly misleading about the gist of his phone conversations with the Mexican and Australian leaders or the “leaking” of the factual conversation?

It appears that Trump did not want to suffer the embarrassment of not delivering on his promises about the “wall.”

An informed electorate is needed for a democracy to work. I contend that in this case the lying about the wall is worse than the leaking.

Jared Sloan, Los Angeles

To the editor: This article says Atty. Gen. Sessions has “threatened a more aggressive stance toward journalists.”

But the article failed to give Sessions credit for his threats having precedence — as in Iran, Turkey, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Syria, Vietnam, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia and others.

But seriously, Sessions is doing Trump's bidding to neuter the media. Does the world need another despot?

Thomas Mann, Pasadena

To the editor: In this political environment, leaking from the White House is an act of patriotism.

Cary Adams, North Hollywood,

To the editor: Under this current administration we, as a nation, are inching (read: striding) toward a police state. Call it like it is.

Michael D. Leventhal, Rancho Mirage

