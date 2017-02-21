How government leaks prevent a police state

To the editor: I must respond to a letter writer who suggested that the leaks by “unelected and unnamed bureaucrats to bring down officials is what happens in a police state.” (“Constant revelations about the Trump administration and Russia bring back memories of Watergate,” Readers React, Feb. 16)

The writer is incorrect. In a police state, corruption, crimes and lies perpetrated by the leader’s team are routinely ignored, covered up or condoned. In an open, democratic country, a vigilant press works on behalf of the people to uncover criminal or otherwise questionable behavior engaged in by public officials.

This is what occurred in the Michael Flynn case, and we should be grateful that the former national security advisor was found out and forced to resign before he could engage in further damaging behavior.

Joyce Emerson, Granada Hills

..

To the editor: The reason unelected intelligence officials leaked information regarding Flynn is precisely because our elected officials in Congress have been so very reluctant to initiate any meaningful investigation.

In the face of Flynn’s highly inappropriate and dangerous contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States, leaks are infinitely preferable to silence and the absence of action, even for professional, if unelected, intelligence officials.

Claire Chik, Torrance

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook