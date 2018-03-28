The March for Our Lives is over, but the gun debate strides on

To the editor: It would be nice if for once your editorial just came out and stated what you really want to happen regarding gun ownership. I'm absolutely convinced that what you truly would like to see is the elimination of the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution. That will never happen in this country. Guns are here to stay. This 21st century version of the Children's Crusade will end up accomplishing nothing more than a lot of missed hours in the classroom for the participants.