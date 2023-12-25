Letters to the Editor: Yes, guns kill. Ask anyone shot at in a road-rage incident

To the editor: The recent killing of a 4-year-old in his car during a road-rage incident is just the latest tragedy that shreds the idiotic argument that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

This killing, and thousands like it, could not have happened without a gun. The people who killed this boy got angry while driving, and their possession of a handgun is the only reason this child is dead. Without the gun, the killers could not have inflicted a mortal injury on this child.

We need more restrictions on gun sales, fewer guns in the public’s hands and laws that advance these objectives. Voting out every politician who supports guns at the expense of humans is a necessity.

Advertisement

The National Rifle Assn. and other gun advocates have the blood of this boy and thousands of other gun victims on their hands. Shame on all of them.

Ray McKown, Torrance