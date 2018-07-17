We won't know more about marijuana's health benefits until feds stop labeling it a Schedule I drug

To the editor: I was shocked by how little research seemed to inform the article, “With marijuana legal, California flooded with dubious health claims about the drug.”
First, because marijuana remains a federal Schedule I drug, research is severely restricted. However, there has been extensive research done in Europe and Israel. This research has shown multiple health benefits for those who take cannabidiol, or CBD, and a combination of CBD and THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana.
In fact, Dr. Sanjay Gupta did a show on CNN about the benefits of CBD, with specific focus on how it helped children with seizure disorders. Dr. Allan Frankel of Santa Monica, who was interviewed on that show, has done substantial research in Israel on marijuana.
The article is correct about there needing to be more research, but that will happen in the United States only if marijuana is no longer classified as a Schedule I drug.
Dorothy Clark, Los Angeles
To the editor: Before anyone tosses out the baby with the bath water because of the sharp increase in reported marijuana-related child poisonings, think about it: Parents are responsible for this problem.
Children generally do not like the taste of beer, wine or liquor. These alcoholic beverages lack the ability to be hidden and passed around in a low-key manner. Marijuana, on the other hand, is available in many forms, including as candy or cookies.
Before we add more regulations, I suggest that signs be posted at the marijuana dispensaries like this: “Cannabis products are harmful to children. You risk being arrested and prosecuted.” Perhaps warning labels should be put on bags containing marijuana products, and the people buying them should also get a verbal warning as an added touch.
Bill Bermúdez, Whittier
