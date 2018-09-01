If you want to live a meaningful life, read John McCain's dying words

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg characterizes the late Sen. John McCain as “old-fashioned” but might agree that McCain’s farewell statement boldly expresses devotion to the ideals that inspired America and are essential to a meaningful life.
I read his dying words through my tears:
“To be connected to America’s causes — liberty, equal justice, respect for the dignity of all people — brings [sublime] happiness…. Our identities and sense of worth are not circumscribed but enlarged by serving good causes bigger than ourselves…. We are citizens of a nation of ideals, not blood and soil…. Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America.”
This brought Abraham Lincoln’s words to my mind: It is for us, the living, to be dedicated to the unfinished work which they who fought here so nobly advanced.
Patricia Casey, Fallbrook
To the editor: Goldberg's beautiful eulogy to McCain, noting that the senator’s “vision of a shared commitment to freedom is the alternative needed now,” gets it half right.
As a lifelong Democrat who has admired McCain since my days at the U.S. Naval Academy in the early 1970s, I believe that the profound national mourning for McCain springs from the great mass of Americans in the political center. We long for the days of bipartisan civility, when a Republican like McCain could work across the aisle with liberal Democrats like Sens. Russ Feingold and Ted Kennedy.
Our patriotic democracy is threatened today not only by populists on the right espousing the vile rhetoric of nationalism, as noted by Goldberg, but also by take-no-prisoner progressive populists on the left. In today's polarized environment, Democrats, Republicans and the growing unaffiliated middle should be looking for candidates who aim to fill this void.
Lorin Fife, Valley Village
To the editor: Goldberg’s support of McCain’s idea for a “league of democracies,” which would exclude all authoritarian states, might be of service on the world stage, although it should not become an excuse for dropping out of the United Nations.
A major problem is presented by the fact that the democracies of the world might not consider us a suitable member.
Chuck Almdale, North Hills
