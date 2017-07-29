McCain comes to Washington, and confounds with his actions

To the editor: OK, the president’s base has had its fun, pricking the more level-headed citizens of this country by helping elect, and continuing to support, a lunatic who champions their bizarre political worldview.

Re “McCain helps, then scolds GOP,” July 26

Perhaps now they will heed GOP Sen. John McCain's moving call for a more balanced, cooperative government — one that works for all the people.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park

::

To the editor: A war hero, an American hero, came to Congress in his post-operative condition and gave an impressive speech on the right way to legislate: out in the open, with dialogue, with hearings, with discussion, with amendments, all in a truly American, bipartisan way.

And then in a single, contradictory “yes” vote he flushed it all.

Arthur A. Fleisher II, Northridge

CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." CAPTION Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) CAPTION There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare. There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare.

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook