Merkel's warning of frayed U.S.-German relations should deeply trouble Americans

To the editor: Is it any wonder that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cast grave doubt on America’s reliability in the era of President Trump? (“Merkel says after Trump visit: Europe must stay united because it cannot 'fully count on others,’” May 28)

Merkel, whom many consider the world’s most influential leader, was not expressing idle thoughts

about the negative impact of Trump’s policies during a reelection campaign appearance in Munich. Meanwhile, Trump’s pointed refusal to shake Merkel’s hand when she visited the White House in March and his boorish behavior at last week’s meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and the Group of 7 summit confirmed for Merkel and other European leaders what we Americans have been witnessing at home.

The arrogant, shameless Trump will probably dismiss Merkel’s comments as a minor irritant and take solace in the blandishments he receives from the “tough guys” he so admires: Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte and the Saudi princes.

Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch

..

To the editor: The media have erroneously analyzed and evaluated Trump’s recent trip abroad according to their traditional standards and not the reality of the man who is president.

Trump is criticized for haranguing NATO leaders for paying less than their promised 2% of gross national product and for not committing to the Paris climate agreement. Why the surprise over this behavior? Trump has been clear on these issues since the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Unlike our last president, Trump does not seem to care about world public opinion, following the usual protocols or kissing up to other world leaders. He steadfastly is guided by his view of what is best for American interests and, in his own often bumbling and occasionally offensive way, he consistently follows that course.

There should be no surprises here. Trump does what he’s said he would do.

Glynn Morris, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: One wishes that Trump’s friendly take on foreign policy included leaders like Merkel rather than strongmen like Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan or the Philippines’ Duterte, and absolute monarchs like those in Saudi Arabia, where an extreme interpretation of the Koran is the basis for the subjugation of all women.

We know that a minority president like Trump harbors desires to have absolute power as these leaders do and feels unfairly constrained by the press and the courts. But most of us know that being friends with dictators is not good for our country or for the world.

Daniel Fink, Beverly Hills

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook