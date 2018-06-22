Something we can all rally around in these dark times: baby mountain lions

To the editor: Thank you God and the Los Angeles Times for the picture of the cougar baby with dazzling blue eyes born this spring in the Simi Hills. Never was a picture of a feisty kitten needed more than this week of bad news.
Maybe there will be more diversity in the puma population. Four females? Even better (read: fertility). Maybe they won’t all have to mate with grandpa. Can someone finance a land bridge over the 101 Freeway?
Pull Times reporter Joseph Serna off all other stories and keep him on the puma beat!
Bonnie Selway, Manhattan Beach
