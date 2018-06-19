Of course Muslims are patriotic Americans. But what about Islam as a force in the world?

To the editor: Can a Muslim be a real American? The crescent-marked headstones at Arlington National Cemetery answer that question in full. (“Islam Is an American religion too, Mr. President,” Opinion, June 14)
However, those fallen patriots tell us nothing about Islam as a global force. Look at parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and you see tension and conflict in places where Muslims share space with non-Muslims. You see modernity despised. You see martyrdom honored as a service to God.
To the extent that Muslims depart from the more barbaric teachings of radical Islam, they can indeed be as American as anyone else. Beyond our shores, the more pertinent question is whether Islam can find peace with the 21st century.
Michael Smith, Cynthiana, Ky.
To the editor: Op-ed article writer Salam Al-Marayati outlines a troubling situation that really needs to be addressed.
I have a friend who is convinced that all Muslims have a wish to take over the Western world. He quotes from the Koran to “prove” his point that Islam demands that all non-believers must die.
Yet we have a mutual friend, a very good friend, who is a Muslim from Iran. Others in our group of friends agree he is a great guy and as loyal an American citizen as anyone.
I maintain that there are fanatics in every society, and that no ethnic or religious group is 100% of like minds. Every society has its share of haters; ours is no exception.
Robert J. Evans, Los Angeles
