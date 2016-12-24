'Normalize' Trump? That's impossible.

To the editor: Doyle McManus writes as if the opponents of Donald Trump like me question his legitimacy as president-elect. Not so. I fully accept that an unfit con man has been voted in as president, and it strengthens my resolve to fight him. (“Why we should ‘normalize’ Trump,” Opinion, Dec. 21)

McManus suggests that Trump “normalize himself” despite no evidence he can do so. People with eyes and ears know that this spoiled man of 70 is not going to change. He brags that he’s great the way he is, and he’s a big winner, so why change?

McManus urges Trump to stop tweeting, tell the truth, listen to his advisors and honor his campaign promises on jobs and cheaper healthcare. I’m actually a bit jealous of McManus for the faith he has put in a pathological liar, but as for the rest of us, we tremble in fear because of the power vested in an amoral and unqualified man. We will oppose, denounce and resist Trump at every turn.

I am afraid of my new president. He cannot be normalized.

Laura Brown, Pasadena

..

To the editor: McManus has put forth a valid strategy on holding Trump accountable, as we would with any normal president. Every quarter after Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, The Times should publish a status report on his accomplishments as they relate to his campaign promises.

One prime normalizing force will be Congress. Who actually believes that it will actually pass legislation covering tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare, financial reform, infrastructure upgrades and any of the other Trump promises that require congressional approval? This is a Congress that could not even pass a proper appropriations bill in 2016.

Whether Trump likes it or not, he will be normalized.

Sherman N. Mullin, Oxnard

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook