Punish the 'psychotic despots' who run North Korea for Otto Warmbier's death

To the editor: The retribution for the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier days after he returned to the U.S. from a North Korean prison must be swift and sure. (“Otto Warmbier's death is another reminder of the depravity of North Korea,” Opinion, June 19)

This horrible tragedy resulted from Warmbier’s alleged removal of a propaganda poster, no more than a college prank. I can only imagine the suffering endured by his family and was brought to tears by their description of the peace that had come over his face, even in a coma, as he realized that he was home.

As a nation, we really need to put the screws on North Korea with every imaginable sanction worthy of the psychotic despots who head that government. In the meantime, I send my prayers and deepest condolences to Warmbier’s grieving family.

Stephen Fox, Santa Fe, N.M.

..

To the editor: It is sad to hear about Warmbier’s death. I feel bad for his family.

Still, I do not understand why anyone in his right mind (except for journalists and other professionals) would even go to North Korea. I think Americans wrongly believe they will be safe wherever they go.

Rosemary Watson, Los Angeles

