How the Trump administration created a funding crisis for the Paris climate agreement

To the editor: Gov. Jerry Brown and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote that despite the Trump administration, the United States is upholding its commitment to the Paris climate agreement. Unfortunately, such a statement is, quite frankly, untrue.
There is one central element of the Paris climate agreement that is not being upheld, namely, the U.S. commitment to fund international climate finance.
There is a $2-billion funding gap created by the Trump administration abandoning America’s pledge to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries grapple with the costs of climate change. Progress at the United Nations’ climate negotiations has been stalling due to a lack of funding.
I encourage Brown, Bloomberg and other climate-change activists to address this funding problem. Until they do, they cannot say the United States is upholding the Paris agreement.
Alex Lenferna, Seattle
..
To the editor: Bravo to Brown, Bloomberg and the leaders in cities and businesses who are working to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. It was so uplifting to read that our nation may hit its target despite the Trump administration’s intention to withdraw from the Paris agreement.
I love to see that so many leaders are doing the right thing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump has never even asked himself, “Am I doing the right thing?”
Stephanie McIntyre, Simi Valley
