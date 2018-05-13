It has been three months since Parkland. The NRA has already won

To the editor: The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., took place three months ago. The brave survivors of that tragedy organized incredible demonstrations and rallied the country.
But most causes eventually lose their steam, and I truly believe President Trump and the National Rifle Assn. were counting on this. Let the survivors demonstrate, and the gun lobby will just sit back.
Nothing has been done to eliminate AR-15-style assault rifles, one of which was used in Parkland. Trump should explain why he believes a private person needs for home protection an AR-15, a gun based on a rifle designed for use in the Vietnam War. Its sole purpose is to kill as many people as possible.
It's not for sport, skeet shooting or target practice. The AR-15 is designed to kill humans with ease.
I would love for Trump to attend these kids' graduation and explain why he has done nothing as a result of this tragic event.
Thomas Fertal, Rancho Mission Viejo
