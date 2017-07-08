Before getting a puppy from a pet store, think of the thousands of dogs that get euthanized daily

To the editor: The Times is correct to support a state bill to ban pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits bred for that purpose. (“That puppy in the window may have come from a bad breeder,” editorial, July 5)

When I worked as a veterinary technician in a public animal shelter near San Francisco, I was appalled at the constant flow of animals that were dumped there every day. There was of course no way that all of them could possibly get adopted, although the shelter tried its best, so many of these healthy, adoptable animals had to be euthanized.

Still, breeders are constantly churning out more of these animals. What a ridiculous and wasteful situation, not to mention an inhumane betrayal to all those pets.

California would be irresponsible not to do something about it.

David Bernazani, Lafayette, Calif.

..

To the editor: The Times’ editorial in support of Assembly Bill 485 relied not on data or current pet store laws, but instead activist ideology. The Times regretfully did not use data provided by my organization in its editorial.

The Times did not inform readers of stringent California laws that go above and beyond federal standards for pet stores. It did not acknowledge that AB 485 makes the state’s warranty law for pet stores unenforceable. It neglected to mention stricter sourcing requirements that we have proposed.

The editorial cited pet sale bans in 200 jurisdictions nationwide. Our count shows that 75% of those jurisdictions did not have a pet store prior to passage; in other words, the bans were for show. The one in Los Angeles has had, at best, mixed results, which we told The Times. Again, readers were left uninformed.

Mike Bober, Alexandria, Va.

The writer is president and chief executive of the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council.

..

To the editor: About 5,500 dogs are euthanized every day in the United States. Maybe these breeders can pay for the euthanasia. I don’t want to pay for it with my taxes.

Karen Weston, Palmdale

