When is the use of force necessary? Only a cop can make that judgment call

To the editor: UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky needs to get out of his academic cocoon and go on some ride-alongs with police to understand the realities of the street. ("The 'reasonable' use of force by police has killed too many people. California can change that," Opinion, May 22)
The new state bill to change the "reasonable" standard on police shootings sounds reasonable enough, but it is always a judgment call. When police are being killed, it is always a hard call to make.
Barry F. Chaitin, Newport Beach
..
To the editor: Chemerinsky says that the word "reasonable" used to judge the use of lethal force by police is a "fairly lax standard." But the alternative he is proposing is based on the word "reasonable."
The new standard could end up being just as lax.
Rory Johnston, Hollywood
