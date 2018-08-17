The Oscars, in search of popularity

Shiny statues tarnish up on the shelf and are soon forgotten. When you are lucky enough to see these treasures of the silver screen they shine and entertain us all over again. We never tire of watching these great artists at their best. No one remembers those silly award shows year to year but we sure remember Auntie Mame's bracelets jingling and Gene Kelly singing in the rain and Fred Astaire flying with grace through the air as he danced without gravity.