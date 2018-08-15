The dismantling of poverty programs

To the editor: So the Trump White House's Council of Economic Advisors reports that "fortunately homelessness is rare in the United States." If any of these certifiably compassion-free advisors took a look around Los Angeles, or any city and town in the country, they might have their eyes opened. But as that's unlikely to happen, it's up to the rest of us to realize that there but for fortune go you and go I. We must help those struggling with homelessness however we can.