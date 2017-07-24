Want another Prop. 13-style revolt? Try taxing homeowners' increased 'wealth'

To the editor: An old argument that I confronted when I ran the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. rises again in the proposal to tax the “wealth” of property, in this case to fund affordable housing. (“A better way to solve the housing crisis — tax land, not development,” Opinion, July 19)

Increasing property value does not necessarily reflect an owner’s ability to pay. Taxing the increasing value of property no matter the amount of money the owner actually has brought about the Proposition 13 tax revolt in the first place.

This “wealth” is a gain only on paper. The suggestion of a “mere” $3 a day tax per parcel adds up at year’s end to a $1,095 additional property tax, a large amount for most taxpayers. Any property value gains when the house is sold should help the homeowner buy a new dwelling or deal with a medical problem or assist with retirement.

The so-called wealth increase does not belong to the state.

Joel Fox, Los Angeles

The writer was president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. from 1986-98.

..

To the editor: You have run numerous articles about the need for more housing in Los Angeles. The assumption appears to be that if one wants to live here, housing should be provided and it should be affordable.

Have any of these writers driven on the freeways lately? Transportation arteries are saturated, and it is likely no more will be built.

We don’t need any more housing in Los Angeles.

Ronald A. Rosien, Los Angeles

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook