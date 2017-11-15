Once again, now is not the time to talk about gun control

To the editor: Thank God it was a human and not a gun that killed and injured more people in Northern California on Tuesday. The person (not the gun) also apparently tried to get into a school for more mayhem. (“As gunman sprayed school with bullets, quick action prevented mass bloodshed,” Nov. 15)

Now is definitely not the time to discuss gun regulation, as we are too busy organizing our prayer memorials. Thanks to our president and his fellow Republicans for allowing us to have the weapons to shoot back at these disturbed individuals.

David Haberman, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Another day, another mass shooting — the succession of killings is numbing. What used to be unthinkable has now come to be somehow normal. Surely this is a symptom of a serious problem in this country.

What will it take for our leaders to finally come to a consensus and take meaningful steps to curb these awful shootings?

Mike Greene, Tustin

To the editor: No doubt the the gun lobby will cling to its position that the 2nd Amendment gives Americans the right to own military-style assault weapons. It does not matter that the 1st Amendment guarantees the “right of people peaceably to assemble.”

What good is the assurance of a right of assembly if the exercise of it is becoming increasingly threatened in what we once thought were safe places — homes, schools, concerts and even places of worship?

Congress must stop outsourcing its legislative power on guns to the National Rifle Assn. The blood shed by thousands of victims demands for such irresponsibility to stop.

Peter O’Reilly, Redondo Beach

