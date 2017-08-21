From one Republican to another: Please, GOP leaders, save the party and country from President Trump

To the editor: I am a lifelong Republican and I support the basic principles my party stands for. I know my fellow Republicans in Congress didn’t go there for the money, and I know they care more about implementing conservative policies than merely winning the next election. So, I ask them what they want their legacy to be. (“Enough is Enough,” editorial, Aug. 20)

Conservative commentators, including George Will and David Brooks, have written about the disaster in Washington caused by a narcissistic president who has no idea how to govern, has alienated allies, has made Barack Obama look like Abraham Lincoln, and has thrown our party into chaos. Recent events demonstrate even more clearly that President Trump does not have the character, to say nothing of the ability, to govern.

Congress’ Republican leaders have an opportunity to be remembered for saving the country by bringing about the end of this president’s tenure as soon as possible.

I want to continue to be a supporter of the “big tent” party once led by Ronald Reagan. But now, I am embarrassed to claim membership in a party led by people who tolerate Trump’s incompetence. The Republican lawmakers I voted for have invested too many years in public service to go down in history as a Trump apologist.

James T. Hay, Del Mar

To the editor: While I agree that GOP members of Congress should stand up against Trump’s “glaring failure of moral leadership,” I believe we must encourage competent Cabinet members and White House staffers to stay on the job.

People such as Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, national security advisor H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are true patriots, sacrificing their reputations and careers to keep our government functioning. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is correct that “having highly talented men and women in our country surrounding the president in his administration should be reassuring to ... the American people.”

My only hope is that there are enough of them to save us from Trump.

Ira Katz, Pasadena

To the editor: GOP fecklessness endures, true. But since Inauguration Day, both major parties have done a delicate dance to avoid publicly conceding impolitic truths.

Most Republican lawmakers would welcome Mike Pence’s ascension to the presidency — preferably before Trump has time to do his party too much damage in next year’s midterm election. But anyone who voices that sentiment risks banishment to political oblivion.

Conversely, many Democrats posture about impeaching Trump, but they don’t want to push too hard too soon. They fear that once the far more politically capable Pence replaces Trump, he’ll revive his party’s pursuit of its dubious legislative agenda.

The elephant in the GOP’s room has become increasingly visible, while Democrats strive to keep theirs obscured. Don’t look for Washington’s dysfunction to end any time soon.

Dennis Alston, Atwater, Calif.

To the editor: During World War I, there was a British recruiting poster that showed a father being asked by his children, “Daddy, what did you do in the Great War?” I cannot help but think that a similar question will be raised for all of us after the Trump years.

While history will be a harsh judge of those in the GOP who, with their vote and their self-serving inaction, enabled the abomination that is the Trump presidency, harsh judgment also awaits Democrats and Independents who understood the dangers but were silent.

Kudos to the tens of thousands of people who peacefully protested in Boston last weekend. Will Southern Californians love their country enough to write and speak and take to the streets to end this nightmare?

Lorraine Gayer, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Trump is well-versed in declaring financial bankruptcy and, in fact, believes he is “smart” to do it. No doubt he can be persuaded to resign by telling him to declare moral bankruptcy and, further, telling him that he would be smart to do so.

Jessea Greenman, Oakland

