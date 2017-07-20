Did anyone expect the party of 'repeal and replace' to have good ideas on healthcare?

To the editor: During Barack Obama’s presidency, the Republican- controlled House passed bills repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act more than 50 times. Their party won state and local elections across the nation with the mantra of “repeal and replace.” (“Most Americans — and many GOP senators — want a bipartisan approach to fix Obamacare. Will Republicans reach across the aisle?” July 18)

The day after President Trump was elected, the death knell for programs that assist the poor rang, and irresponsible tax cuts for the wealthy appeared on the horizon.

“Repeal and replace” has been heard more often and with more vigor these past few years than “the British are coming” ever was. To any person who thought the Republicans might be OK with giving assistance to the poor, I have a bridge in Brooklyn you may wish to purchase.

Kevin H. Park, Mission Hills

..

To the editor: Finally, a call for bipartisan solution on healthcare. I’m a Democrat, but seeing the faces of three Republican women and their names on TV — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) — as the first three no votes on a straight repeal of Obamacare without a replacement was absolutely thrilling.

These women were the first to stand up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his group of Republican men who have crafted more than one horrendous healthcare bill. Women across the U.S. are fed up with the president and the Republican Congress’ backroom approach to healthcare.

On to bipartisanship, a caring agenda of essential health benefits and thoughtful solutions to the real problems of healthcare costs, stabilization of insurance markets and the high cost of prescription drugs.

Judy Schlosberg, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In light of the absolute gridlock in Washington, it is high time for a number of moderate Republicans to put country before party and separate themselves from the GOP.

For these members of Congress to continue to enable the current corrupt and dysfunctional administration only serves to contribute to the ongoing ethical bankruptcy of this nation. Switching parties might put some lawmakers’ jobs at risk, but it is a risk they should undertake.

They, and the nation, might be pleasantly surprised.

Gary Tereshkow, Palm Springs

..

To the editor: Trump has it backward. He “owns” Obamacare and now has to explain to the American people why he could not deliver on his No. 1 campaign promise to repeal and replace the program.

He can try to blame the Democrats, but we all know the GOP put forth a terrible replacement, one so toxic that some of his fellow Republicans refused to support it.

Trump is now blaming the Democrats for his failure; he wants the Democrats to come to him now. Fat chance that will happen.

However, I think the Democrats would score big if they were to step forward and suggest the two parties join in a bipartisan effort to fix and not repeal Obamacare, to keep the framework in place and improve it with the best ideas from both parties.

Richard Woolsey, Westlake Village

