Robert Mueller is incorruptible. He's the perfect person to investigate President Trump.

To the editor: After days of head-exploding rotten news from the White House, finally there’s a glimmer of hope. (“Special counsel is named to take over investigation of Russia and Trump associates,” May 17)

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who was named special counsel by the Justice Department on Wednesday, was the U.S. attorney in San Francisco when I was the Anti-Defamation League’s regional director there. At that time, our concerns centered on white nationalist hate groups.

Mueller joined me and two of my staff for an informal lunch in a cafe where we discussed some of these issues. I remember that Mueller ordered a salad for his lunch. When the check came, he refused to allow me to pay for his very inexpensive meal. It didn’t matter to him whether it was an cheap salad or a Michelin gourmet dinner; he was behaving as his principles demanded.

Now that Mueller has been appointed special counsel, I know that I will accept whatever he concludes on the President Trump-Russia matter. He is a man of honor who will continue to be what he has always been — intelligent, mature and irrefutably honest.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

To the editor: Trump responded to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel in typical fashion. He called it “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.”

I’m not so sure.

I recall Trump’s boasting on NBC’s “Today Show” in 2011 that he had sent a team of “investigators” to Hawaii to gather evidence to support his years-long claims that President Obama was not a U.S. citizen. “And they cannot believe what they’re finding,” he said.

Of course, as we’ve come to expect of Trump, there was never any evidence that he actually had sent anyone on his witch hunt.

David Medrano, Alhambra

To the editor: In the Oval Office on Feb. 14, Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to be his special valentine and shut down the investigation of his BFF, the recently fired national security advisor Michael Flynn. The fact that Comey was fired a few months later suggests that this was definitely a case of unrequited love.

Indeed, if Trump had not fired the former FBI director, his attempt at a sweetheart deal on Valentine’s Day might never have come to light. This president is his own worst enemy.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra

