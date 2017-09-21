An Orange County Republican thinks Charlottesville was a Democratic setup. Really

To the editor: It’s just amazing that Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) actually has the gall to blame the Democrats for the violence last month in Charlottesville, Va. (“Citing conspiracy theory, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher blames Democrats for Charlottesville violence: ‘It was a setup,’ ” Sept. 14)

He alleges the Democrats got a bunch of Civil War reenactors to guard the Robert E. Lee statue ostensibly at the center of the dispute. Really? What about the Nazis and “alt-right” guys? Are they part of a Democratic conspiracy too?

His claim that it was all set up to make President Trump look bad is even more hilarious. Trump does not need any help in that department.

Costa Mesa? Send this guy packing for Mississippi, which is where he belongs.

Jonathan Vaughan, Long Beach

..

To the editor: I’m so proud to have someone with Rohrabacher’s alternate reality among the California delegation to Congress.

Do you suppose he’s equally certain that the CIA was responsible for assassinating John F. Kennedy? Or that the Holocaust never happened?

I surely hope the changing demographics in his district catch up to him soon and cause him to get defeated when he seeks reelection. What an embarrassment he is.

Richard Schmittdiel, Glendale

