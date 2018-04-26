Ronny Jackson isn't the problem. A president who picks unfit Cabinet members is

To the editor: When Donald Trump started campaigning for president, he said he did not need so many advisors because he was a smart person with good instincts and would therefore pick great people to serve in his administration.
With Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the physician to the president, withdrawing his nomination as Veterans Affairs secretary after troubling allegations about his conduct surfaced, how many people has President Trump picked for jobs in his administration only to find out later that they are utterly unqualified? It seems to me that "vetting" is not in the vocabulary of the Trump team.
Trump seems to be making his own problems every day. In my life, I have never wanted time to go faster, but now I can't wait until 2020 so we can fix the problem we're having now.
Ed Sinderman, Laguna Woods
To the editor: It's ironic that Trump was so preoccupied with the "extreme vetting" of Muslims entering the United States that he had completely neglected to authorize any vetting of Jackson before nominating him to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Penn.
To the editor: Jackson is accused by former colleagues of creating a toxic environment to work in, while embattled Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is accused by his critics of creating a more toxic environment for Americans to live in.
With guys like these, we soon will need a U.S. Department of Detox.
Reid Grosky, Los Angeles
