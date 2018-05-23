Blaming everything but guns for the Santa Fe shooting makes Americans look ridiculous

To the editor: The litany of reasons being touted for the latest school shooting in the U.S. — Ritalin, violent movies, video games and abortion — makes people in other countries shake their heads in disbelief. ("Santa Fe, unlike Parkland, says the issue behind the latest school shooting isn't guns," May 19)
All these supposed causes are part of life in many other parts of the world, but gun violence is rarely the result. Surely it is obvious that the one factor that differentiates the United States from the rest of the world — the ready availability of guns — is the problem.
Until Americans admit that and do something about it, their country will never be "great again" in the eyes of the rest of the world. And many of us will be too afraid of being caught up in gun violence to ever visit your country.
Elizabeth Harrington, Milton, Australia
..
To the editor: How can we make our schools safe? I have a suggestion.
School counselors are exactly what students need today. Each one should know as much as possible about the people in his or her assigned group. They should read every report card looking for signs that someone may need help — for example a B student who suddenly starts getting Fs.
Counselors should also be mindful of the students who may not be on their "trouble" radar yet but could use some assistance. Most students would benefit from someone at school knowing their goals and advising them accordingly. Students should feel that there is someone at the school who really is looking out for them.
Not all bad things can be avoided, but with help, an awful lot can be.
Diane Mazurie, North Tustin
..
To the editor: It's not too surprising that the people of Santa Fe, Texas, did not mention guns after the horrific mowing down of students in one of their schools. After all, if the local minister is a gun owner, there shouldn't be a problem, right?
According to reports, the alleged shooter was angry at a female classmate who had rejected him. Well, the world is full of young men with raging hormones, whose desires are not always reciprocated; in most parts of the civilized world they don't generally give in to the compulsion to kill innocent people.
So what is the difference here? Could it possibly be the easy access to and glorification of guns?
Anneke Mendiola, Santa Ana
..
To the editor: In response to the latest mass shooting, I suggest that we reduce troops and funding to fight terrorists abroad.
Since guns are so accessible in this country, we do a much better job of terrorizing and killing our own people without the help of Islamic State, the Taliban and their ilk.
Lauren Siadek, Hawthorne
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook