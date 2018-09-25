Long Beach schools have had great success requiring the SAT. Sacramento should extend similar opportunities statewide

We in Long Beach have managed to give both the SAT and the Smarter Balanced assessments in 11th grade, but test fatigue is causing undue angst about these and other exams for 11th graders and their teachers. And, while Smarter Balanced works well in the earlier grades, the SAT is the more practical exam for 11th graders. Smarter Balanced provides college-readiness data informing course placement for California State University schools, but the SAT can also be used for course placement and is accepted much more broadly by more than 2,400 colleges and universities, including CSU, for admission purposes.