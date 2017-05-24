Advice for the Saudis: Don't believe a word President Trump said about Islam.

To the editor: Many young people in Saudi Arabia believe that President Trump’s scripted lies about his favorable views of Islam reflect his true beliefs and feelings. They can join the ranks of Americans who believed what this man promised and advocated in order to win the election. (“Trump charms some young Saudis with his deal-making and deference to customs. Others are unimpressed,” May 21)

I have a suggestion for people in Saudi Arabia: Believe Trump’s nice words when he cancels his efforts to impose a ban on immigrants coming to the U.S. from several predominantly Muslim countries. The same goes for all the other false promises that he has made and continues to make, like improving health insurance at lower cost.

It seems timely to repeat a quote widely attributed to P.T. Barnum: A sucker is born every minute.

Gerald C. Davison, Los Angeles

