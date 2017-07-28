Is Anthony Scaramucci the new softer, polished face of the administration? Hardly

To the editor: Laura King’s article on the new communications director Anthony Scaramucci couldn’t be more wrong. (Re “Trump’s new surrogate sets a softer tone,” July 24)

He didn’t lose his cool, but everything he said supported the many, many lies of the Trump administration.

What we need is a real communications director, not a purveyor of propaganda from the most corrupt administration ever.

His quote “the president always get what he wants” reminds me of Stephen Miller on the Sunday shows stating “the president will not be questioned.”

Not much difference, except Scaramucci is the suave-looking guy with a nice smile.

Gerald Baker, Los Angeles

To the editor: Perhaps the most refreshing thing about Scaramucci's appearance was the absence of any chatter about why Hillary Clinton isn't being investigated.

Perhaps he understands that if she were president she might well be under investigation, just as her husband was. But Trump is president, and his misdeeds, if any, are relevant to all of us.

Sadly, the spokesman does seem to perpetuate the fantasy that the Russian hacking investigation is only occurring to attack the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. We will have to reserve judgment on where this change in the White House takes us.

Alan Abajian, Alta Loma

To the editor: How much candor can we expect from Scaramucci? Precious little, apparently.

Scaramucci’s flip reply to a query about Trump’s false claim that millions voted illegally for his Democratic opponent speaks volumes: “My guess is that there’s probably some level of truth to that.”

Where documented instances of voter fraud confirm less than one illegal vote for every million cast, the level of truth in his boss’ claim would be rock bottom.

Perhaps Scaramucci wants to set our expectations low, so we’ll be pleased when Trump’s veracity level rises to that of half-truths.

Christine Hagel, Orcutt

To the editor: Regarding your glowing review of Scaramucci on the talk shows: He did put on a smooth "performance." Snake oil comes to mind.

Carl Martz, Redlands

To the editor: The problem is not the messenger, the message or even the tone, it is the president.

There’s a tremendous lack of substance. The president made a lot of promises during the campaign, most notable with regard to healthcare. He said he would end the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something better, more coverage for less money and cover everyone. Instead he had no ideas of his own, he presented nothing to Congress and left it to the House and the Senate.

Candidates make a lot of promises but this one was the cornerstone of his campaign. Did we hear anything from Scaramucci about this?

No, but we did hear a lot of platitudes and Scaramucci’s expression of love for the president.

Michael Solomon, Canoga Park

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook