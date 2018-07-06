Think immigrants leach off Americans? Wait until you read about Scott Pruitt

To the editor: We are tired of people who take advantage of taxpayers’ generosity, lying and cheating to take what belongs to the American people.
These people also bring in their parasitic relatives to gouge us even more, expecting us to house and feed them when we can better use that money to care for needy, over-taxed American citizens.
That’s why it’s so wonderful to hear we finally got rid of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and his leaching family. That’s one Trump administrative elite down, and many more to go.
Gil Velasquez, West Covina
..
To the editor: So the great denier of science and liar almost on par with President Trump has finally left the building.
How far back has he taken the world in the battle against global warming? How much has he ripped off the country for his own personal gain? Will he ever be charged for his ethical lapses?
At least one more disgusting creature has been drained from the swamp. Come November, will we find the moral guts to start taking our government back?
This isn’t about political affiliations. It’s about our own moral character. It’s apparent Trump and some of his Cabinet members do not know the difference between right and wrong.
Goodbye, Scott Pruitt. May you get what you deserve.
S.R. Fischer, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln extolled “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” This phrase is said to capture the very definition of democracy. It is the essence of what makes a government great.
Yet today, the protections that past administrations have molded to ensure fairness for our citizens have been reversed or threatened by appointees who are dedicated to eradicating those protections.
This certainly does not make our government or America great again.
David Raul Morin, Monterey Park
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook