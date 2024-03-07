Letters to the Editor: Dear Trump supporters: You’re better than this, right?

To the editor: Trump supporters, shame on you. (“Biden and Trump move closer to a November rematch after Super Tuesday victories,” March 5)

You don’t need me to tell you that the former president is a liar, a cheat, a fraud, a bigot, a bully — I could go on. You know this and ignore it.

What I want you to consider is, what does this say about you? Is this the kind of person your parents taught you to be or to support? Are these the values you grew up with? I doubt it, or there would be a lot more evil in the country than there already is.

Yet you succumb to this man’s act. You are better than this.

I am writing this not to get out the vote for President Biden, but rather to ask you about your own motives. I may even vote for Republican Nikki Haley if she is nominated — at least she is honest.

For most of us, our family histories didn’t begin in America. We are a country of immigrants. To elect a person such as Trump is to spit in the faces of ancestors who struggled to come to this country to escape rulers like him.

Deborah Coplein, Newark, Del.

To the editor: Imagine having elected politicians with the courage to abandon some of the least popular presidential candidates in history rather than to go along to try to hang on to their own power.

Imagine them choosing presidential candidates who will offer choices based on statesmanship in international affairs.

Imagine presidential candidates able to think straight and understand that the needs of the nation may be larger than their egos.

Imagine the same politicians forced to run in districts not designed to keep them in office without real competition.

Imagine them all striving to create a true liberal-versus-conservative debate based on actual issues rather than name calling, ideology and fear.

Imagine the effective and honest democracy all this would create.

Philip Borden, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Most patriotic Americans agree that stopping Trump is the obligation of all citizens and should be for all politicians.

If Biden is the patriot that he would like us all to believe he is, then he should ask Republican Nikki Haley to be his vice presidential running mate.

Doing so would certainly bring the country together in a way never seen before and demonstrate his commitment to putting country first.

Ron Papell, Los Angeles